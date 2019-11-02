Arizona vs. Oregon State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Arizona (home) vs. Oregon State (away)

Current Records: Arizona 4-4; Oregon State 3-4

What to Know

Oregon State lost both of their matches to Arizona last season, on scores of 49-28 and 35-14, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Oregon State will take on Arizona at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arizona Stadium after a week off. The Beavers aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Beavers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with California two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 21-17 win. Oregon State's RB Artavis Pierce was one of the most active players for the team as he picked up 80 yards on the ground on 23 carries and snatched one receiving TD.

Oregon State's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the quarterback and embarrassed California's offensive line for a total of eight sacks for a loss of 52 yards. The heavy lifting was done by LB Hamilcar Rashed Jr. and LB Riley Sharp, who each racked up three sacks.

Arizona suffered a bitter defeat last week, failing to capitalize on an early lead against Stanford. Arizona fell to Stanford 41-31. A silver lining for the Wildcats was the play of QB Khalil Tate, who picked up 103 yards on the ground on nine carries and accumulated 205 passing yards. Tate's performance made up for a slower game against USC.

Oregon State's victory lifted them to 3-4 while Arizona's loss dropped them down to 4-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Wildcats enter the matchup having picked the ball off nine times, good for 15th in the the nation. But the Beavers come into the matchup boasting the seventh fewest interceptions in the league at two. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona

Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Beavers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 72

Series History

Arizona have won three out of their last four games against Oregon State.