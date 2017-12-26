Arizona vs. Purdue, Foster Farms Bowl: Prediction, pick, line, odds, live stream

While I may not be able to speak for you, personally, this is one of my favorite bowl matchups of this 2017 season. You see, it's a meeting between two of my absolute favorite things in college football.

Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate is one of my favorite players to watch, as he's basically the closest thing college football has to Madden '04 Michael Vick. He's a threat to take off for a 65-yard touchdown run at any moment, so you can't take your eyes off him. Then there's Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, who happens to be my favorite offensive mind in college football. Consider me a fan of the way he's able to adapt to his personnel, as well as his opponent, on a weekly basis. It's not a coincidence that Purdue went from 3-9 last season to a bowl game in Brohm's first season.

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 27 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

TV: Fox | Live stream: fubo.TV (try for free!) and Fox Sports Go

Storylines

Arizona: I mentioned Tate already, but he is the biggest show here. Even though he missed nearly the entire first month of the season, he still finished the year having thrown for 1,289 yards, rushed for 1,353 yards and scored 21 total touchdowns. He can be turnover prone, however, which is a major reason the Wildcats finished the season poorly. Arizona was 6-2 before losing three of its last four games as Tate threw five interceptions down the stretch. If the Wildcats want to finish the season on a happy note, they'll need to take care of the ball against Purdue.

Purdue: I mentioned my love for Brohm and his offensive mind, and while Purdue's offense was fine this season, the driving force behind the team's turnaround was its defense. The Boilermakers defense ranks 28th nationally in S&P+, and its run defense stands out more, finishing sixth in the country in the same metric. The only defenses to finish ahead of the Boilermakers in that area were Ohio State, Alabama, TCU, Michigan State and Auburn. It's good company to keep. It will also be something Purdue needs to maintain if they're going to beat Arizona and finish the 2017 season with their first winning record since going 7-6 in 2011.

Prediction



A lot of people are expecting a shootout of sorts in this game, but while I think it's going to be a fun and exciting game, I don't know if there will be points scored in bunches. Because of that, and because Purdue's run defense has been so strong, meaning Arizona plays into its strength, I have to lean toward the Boilermakers and the points. Pick: Purdue +3.5

