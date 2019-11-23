Arizona vs. Utah: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Arizona vs. Utah football game
Who's Playing
Arizona (home) vs. No. 7 Utah (away)
Current Records: Arizona 4-6; Utah 8-1
What to Know
The Arizona Wildcats need to shore up a defense that is allowing 37 points per game. Arizona and the Utah Utes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arizona Stadium. Arizona staggers in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for the Wildcats last week, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 34-6 walloping at the Oregon Ducks' hands. The Wildcats were down 28-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Utah turned the game against the UCLA Bruins into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 524 yards to 246. Utah steamrolled past UCLA 49-3. RB Zack Moss had a stellar game for the Utes as he rushed for 127 yards and two TDs on 17 carries.
The Utes' defense was a force to be reckoned with, and it collected two interceptions and three fumbles. The picks came courtesy of DT Pita Tonga and DB Julian Blackmon.
Utah's win lifted them to 8-1 while Arizona's defeat dropped them down to 4-6. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wildcats are second worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 315.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Wildcats, the Utes rank first in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 55.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Utes' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
Odds
The Utes are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Wildcats.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Utes, as the game opened with the Utes as a 21-point favorite.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Utah have won three out of their last four games against Arizona.
- Oct 12, 2018 - Utah 42 vs. Arizona 10
- Sep 22, 2017 - Utah 30 vs. Arizona 24
- Oct 08, 2016 - Utah 36 vs. Arizona 23
- Nov 14, 2015 - Arizona 37 vs. Utah 30
