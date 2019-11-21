Arizona vs. Utah: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Arizona (home) vs. No. 7 Utah (away)

Current Records: Arizona 4-6; Utah 8-1

What to Know

The Arizona Wildcats need to shore up a defense that is allowing 37 points per game. Arizona and the Utah Utes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arizona Stadium. Arizona staggers in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for the Wildcats last week, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 34-6 punch to the gut against the Oregon Ducks. Arizona was down 28-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 278 more yards than your opponent like Utah did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They put a hurting on the UCLA Bruins to the tune of 49-3. RB Zack Moss had a stellar game for Utah as he rushed for 127 yards and two TDs on 17 carries.

Utah's defense was a force to be reckoned with, and it collected two interceptions and three fumbles. The picks came courtesy of DT Pita Tonga and DB Julian Blackmon.

Utah's victory lifted them to 8-1 while Arizona's defeat dropped them down to 4-6. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wildcats are second worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 315.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Wildcats, the Utes come into the contest boasting the fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the league at 55.4. So the cards are definitely stacked in Utah's favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona

Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Utes are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Wildcats.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Utah have won three out of their last four games against Arizona.