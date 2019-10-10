Arizona vs. Washington: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Arizona (home) vs. Washington (away)

Current Records: Arizona 4-1-0; Washington 4-2-0

What to Know

A Pac-12 battle is on tap between Washington and Arizona at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arizona Stadium. Washington has seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Arizona is surely hoping to exploit.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Huskies had to settle for a 23-13 loss against Stanford last week. A silver lining for Washington was the play of WR Aaron Fuller, who caught nine passes for 171 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Fuller has caught for more than 100 yards.

Meanwhile, Arizona won the last time they met up with Colorado, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. Arizona snuck past Colorado with a 35-30 victory. The win was familiar territory for the Wildcats, who now have four in a row.

Arizona's win lifted them to 4-1 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 4-2. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wildcats enter the game having picked the ball off nine times, good for third in the the nation. The Huskies are not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they enter the contest having picked the ball off seven times, good for 10th in the the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona

Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds

The Huskies are a solid 6-point favorite against the Wildcats.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Washington have won both of the games they've played against Arizona in the last five years.