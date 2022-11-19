Who's Playing

Washington State @ Arizona

Current Records: Washington State 6-4; Arizona 4-6

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars and the Arizona Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Arizona Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Washington State beat the Arizona State Sun Devils 28-18 last week. The Washington State offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the game anyway. The Cougars' RB Nakia Watson did his thing and rushed for three TDs and 116 yards on 20 carries.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Arizona beat the UCLA Bruins 34-28 last week. Arizona can attribute much of their success to RB Michael Wiley, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Washington State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought Washington State up to 6-4 and the Wildcats to a reciprocal 4-6. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cougars enter the contest with 21 passing touchdowns, good for 35th best in the nation. Arizona has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank sixth in the nation when it comes to passing yards per game, with 326.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona

Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Cougars are a 4-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington State have won four out of their last five games against Arizona.