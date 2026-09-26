Arizona vs. Washington State live updates: Wildcats go on the road for tough test against Cougars

Before Washington State begins conference play in the newly reformed Pac-12, the Cougars will play host to an old Pac-12 foe in Arizona on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Arizona enters at 2-1 and quarterback Noah Fifita leads a highly efficient passing attack into Pullman. The fifth-year signal caller is completing more than 81% of his passes this season with 831 yards, seven touchdowns and just one interception in three starts. Fifita is the biggest reason the Wildcats are 10.5-point road favorites, and Brent Brennan's squad will look to make one final statement in nonconference play before shifting attention to the Big 12.

After losses to Washington and Kansas State to open the 2026 season, Washington State got into the win column with a comfortable victory over Duquesne in Week 3 and will try to build on that to claw back to .500. The Cougars defense will have their hands full with Fifita and company, and will need the offense to do its part to play complementary football and help keep the defense fresh. The Cougars lean on their rushing attack on offense, averaging just over 172 yards per game on the ground, but will hope to get quarterback Caden Pinnick and the 132nd ranked passing offense in the country going this week to keep pace with Arizona.

Watch Arizona vs. Washington State live at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and Paramount+ Premium. Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights from the game.