Who's Playing

No. 20 UCLA Bruins @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: UCLA 6-2, Arizona 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona

Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Arizona will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Arizona Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, Arizona's game was all tied up 10-10 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Oregon State and snuck past 27-24. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Arizona.

Arizona's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Noah Fifita, who threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns while completing 78.1% of his passes. Michael Wiley was another key contributor, picking up 58 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, UCLA gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They walked away with a 28-16 win over Colorado.

Ethan Garbers looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 269 yards and two touchdowns while completing 74.1% of his passes. Another player making a difference was T.J. Harden, who rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown.

The team's defense also helped out by holding Colorado to a paltry 242 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to UCLA's ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid him out seven times before it was all said and done. Colorado's QB won't forget Laiatu Latu anytime soon given Latu sacked him seven times.

Arizona's win bumped their record up to 5-3. As for UCLA, their win was their fourth straight at home, bumping their overall record up to 6-2.

We should be in store for an exciting game Saturday as both the pair have no problem gaining yardage. The Wildcats have been on an offensive roll this season, having averaged 6.6 yards per play per game. However, it's not like the Bruins struggle in that department as they've been averaging 6.5 per game. With a pair of commanding offenses duking it out, the defenses are going to have their work cut out for them.

Arizona didn't have too much breathing room in their match against UCLA in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, but they still walked away with a 34-28 victory. One of the biggest obstacles trying to stand in the way of that victory was UCLA's Zach Charbonnet, who rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns while picking up 7.5 yards per carry. Now that he won't be playing on Saturday, will it be that much easier for Arizona to walk away with another win? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

UCLA is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 52 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UCLA has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Arizona.