Only two more quarters stand between Arizona and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Utah 28-7.

Arizona entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just two quarters away from another. Will they make it four, or will Utah step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

No. 22 Utah Utes @ No. 17 Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Utah 7-3, Arizona 7-3

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona

TV: Pac 12 Networks

Utah is 6-1 against Arizona since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at Arizona Stadium. Utah is expected to lose this one by a single point, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Saturday, Utah came up short against Washington and fell 35-28.

Despite their loss, Utah saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Bryson Barnes, who threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns, was perhaps the best of all. Ja'Quinden Jackson also helped with two touchdowns in total.

Meanwhile, Arizona entered their tilt with Colorado with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. Arizona came out on top in a nail-biter against Colorado on Saturday and snuck past 34-31.

Jonah Coleman was the offensive standout of the matchup as he rushed for 179 yards on only 11 carries. Coleman was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 54 yards. Noah Fifita was another key contributor, throwing for 214 yards and two touchdowns.

Washington's win bumped their season record to 10-0 while Utah's defeat dropped theirs to 7-3.

While only Utah took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, the matchup is expected to be close, with Arizona going off as just a 1-point favorite. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Everything went Utah's way against Arizona in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 as Utah made off with a 45-20 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Arizona is a slight 1-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

Utah has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Arizona.