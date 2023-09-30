Who's Playing

No. 7 Washington Huskies @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Washington 4-0, Arizona 3-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona

Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac 12 Networks

What to Know

The Arizona Wildcats will be playing at home against the Washington Huskies at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arizona Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Arizona gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Stanford 21-20.

It was another big night for Jayden de Laura, who threw for 157 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for seven yards and a touchdown.

Arizona's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB five times. Leading the way was Taylor Upshaw and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, Washington put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their undefeated season alive. They put a hurting on California at home to the tune of 59-32. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 45-12.

Michael Penix Jr. continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, throwing for 304 yards and four touchdowns. Penix Jr. wound up with a passer rating of 222.9. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from Ja'Lynn Polk, who picked up 127 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

What a start it's been for Arizona: they've won three of their first four games so far this season, giving them a stellar 3-1 record. To be fair, it's not like the team was facing the toughest opposition over that stretch, as it included 1-3 Stanford (Arizona's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 37.5% over those games). Meanwhile, Washington's win on Saturday bumped their record up to 4-0.

Arizona is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Arizona came up short against Washington in their previous matchup last October, falling 49-39. Penix Jr. threw for 516 yards and four touchdowns in that game. Will we see a repeat? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Washington is a big 18-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 67.5 points.

Series History

Washington has won all of the games they've played against Arizona in the last 8 years.