Arkansas and Oklahoma State work out a home-and-home college football series on Twitter

Twitter has given everybody a voice, and two Power Five college football programs used that voice to work out a future home-and-home football series Thursday afternoon.

The football accounts for Arkansas and Oklahoma State worked out the details of a series prior to official statements announcing the series being released in a hilarious exchange.

Sup. — Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 11, 2018

Getting ready to go to The Rock to play Ole Miss. You? — Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 11, 2018

Preparing for K-State in the Little Apple. Hey, we should play. It’s been too long. — Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) October 11, 2018

How about our place in 2024? — Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) October 11, 2018

Let’s do it. See you then. — Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) October 11, 2018

The schools announced in press releases after the Twitter exchange that the games will take place Sept. 7, 2024 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, with the return trip place taking place on Sept. 11, 2027 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas owns a 30-15-1 all-time record over Oklahoma State, and played every year from 1962-80 -- which was the last time the Razorbacks and Cowboys met on the gridiron. Arkansas has enjoyed a decided home field advantage, hosting 32 of the 46 games. Arkansas currently holds a five-game winning streak over Oklahoma State.

No matter what happens in the matchup in 2024, it's safe to say that both schools are winners Thursday for fantastic use of social media.