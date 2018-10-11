Arkansas and Oklahoma State work out a home-and-home college football series on Twitter
Well, this is a new way to announce a series
Twitter has given everybody a voice, and two Power Five college football programs used that voice to work out a future home-and-home football series Thursday afternoon.
The football accounts for Arkansas and Oklahoma State worked out the details of a series prior to official statements announcing the series being released in a hilarious exchange.
The schools announced in press releases after the Twitter exchange that the games will take place Sept. 7, 2024 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, with the return trip place taking place on Sept. 11, 2027 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Arkansas owns a 30-15-1 all-time record over Oklahoma State, and played every year from 1962-80 -- which was the last time the Razorbacks and Cowboys met on the gridiron. Arkansas has enjoyed a decided home field advantage, hosting 32 of the 46 games. Arkansas currently holds a five-game winning streak over Oklahoma State.
No matter what happens in the matchup in 2024, it's safe to say that both schools are winners Thursday for fantastic use of social media.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pac-12 response falls on deaf ears
The Pac-12 admitted Thursday that its general counsel influenced a targeting call during game...
-
College football odds, best Week 7 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 7 game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Baylor vs. Texas odds, top expert picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Big 12 football
-
Sims predict Georgia loses at least once
In order to stay in the hunt for the CFP, Georgia has work to do the next five weeks
-
Scott admits counsel influenced penalty
The Pac-12 commissioner addressed a report of a conference lawyer interfering with a targeting...
-
ND's playoff quest has a big asterisk
Will the Irish actually earn one of the top four spots without a coveted 13th data point?