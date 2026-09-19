FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The day started with a skunk scurrying through Arkansas' grandstands. A few fans wore brown paper bags over their heads in the 95-degree heat. At halftime, its marching band spelled out "CASH" in formation on the field, an unknowing nod to the root of the Razorbacks' futility in the NIL era.

At 2:24 p.m., No. 2 Georgia put the finishing touches on a 45-17 win in front of a nearly empty Razorback Stadium, handing the Razorbacks their 12th straight loss to an FBS opponent, a school record that also tied the longest active streak in the sport. First-year coach Ryan Silverfield dropped to 1-2, with two losses by an average of 30.5 points, on a roster budget that ranks near the bottom of the SEC.

"I understand my program – our program – has to be better," said Silverfield, who was hired away from Memphis in December. "… Am I pissed? Absolutely. Damn straight I'm pissed off. But guess what? We're going to get this fixed. I've got great, great faith in everybody involved that this thing is going to get turned around."

While anticipated, the defeat served as a stark punctuation mark on a turbulent week across the Natural State. Despite housing just 3.1 million residents, the state shares a deep, collective connection to its flagship university. Disillusionment flooded social media and local airwaves following a 33-point loss at Utah in Week 2, unleashing a torrent of frustration that encapsulated 14 years of built-up disappointment — a stretch defined by eight losing seasons, four winless SEC campaigns, a single winning conference record, a two-win season last year and a cumulative 69-103 mark following Bobby Petrino's departure in 2012.

The primary target of that frustration? Athletics director Hunter Yurachek, who fans demanded be fired.

"We're two games in," Yurachek told CBS Sports on Arkansas' sideline before kickoff Saturday. "We have 80 new players, 60 new staff members, and we have a couple of new quarterbacks working with the new offensive coordinator. Is it going the way we want it so far? Absolutely not, but we've gotta give them and this team time to develop."

Fan base frustrated with financial gap

On the eve of the game, Arkansas' Board of Trustees responded to the growing frustration by passing an unexpected resolution. The directive instructs the system president to conduct a review of the athletics department and its overall competitiveness, with an emphasis on identifying steps to enhance resources for the football program. Details on what the review will encompass remain unclear, as Arkansas administrators have not yet received communication from system president Jay B. Silveria, according to sources familiar with the matter.

"Failure is not an option," trustee Steve Cox said. "This has to succeed, and I believe it will."

As NIL and revenue sharing expand, Arkansas finds itself on uncertain ground. Industry experts anticipate that elite programs like Texas and Ohio State could push roster budgets past $60 million next year unless legislative intervention comes. Under the proposed Protect College Sports Act, department-wide roster spending would be capped at approximately $47.5 million, including $25 million for retention funds aimed at curbing transfer portal entries.

Neither path offers relief to Arkansas. The Razorbacks lack the resources to approach either threshold.

In August, CBS Sports reported Arkansas' NIL and revenue-share budget ranked near the bottom of the SEC. The Athletic reported this week it ranked last in the conference. Arkansas is believed to have spent roughly $24 million on its football roster this season, sources told CBS Sports.

Frustrated Arkansas fans questioned why. They were told by Arkansas leadership in the offseason that the Razorbacks' NIL budget was improving and that the football program's resources would be near the middle of the SEC pack. That hasn't happened.

Meanwhile, fans and athletic department employees are taking sides. In a video posted Thursday, men's basketball coach John Calipari expressed his support for the Protect College Sports Act, though he spent most of the nearly three-minute clip standing up for his athletic director.

"Here, Hunter's been a great partner and given us tools to go out and get the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, and our postseason success has been there because of his support," Calipari said.

Arkansas boasts one of the SEC's top basketball NIL budgets, largely thanks to billionaire Tyson Foods chairman John Tyson. A longtime friend of Calipari, Tyson played a key role in luring him from Kentucky to Arkansas three years back. He also partnered with a group of prominent local families to significantly bolster the basketball program's NIL resources.

Though Tyson Foods maintains a presence across all 19 of Arkansas' varsity programs through jersey patch sponsorships, Tyson has directed his primary support toward basketball and Olympic sports rather than football, sources told CBS Sports.

This limited involvement from major local backers has led observers to question why Arkansas' NIL funding trails that of other programs, given the concentration of wealth in the state's northwest region. Three Fortune 500 headquarters — Tyson Foods, JB Hunt, and Walmart — are located within 20 miles of the university. While the Walton family previously provided $15 million in the early 1990s to build Bud Walton Arena (an investment equivalent to roughly $34 million today), their major contributions to the athletic department have slowed. This shift was highlighted during the 2022 chancellor search, when Steuart Walton, a billionaire heir to Walmart founder Sam Walton, backed a candidate other than Dr. Charles F. Robinson, who was ultimately selected for the position.

Meanwhile, the Arkansas athletics department has attempted to shift expenses to the university in hopes of relief. The Board of Trustees passed a resolution in January seeking an additional $15 million in funding, including $6 million annually from the university. The university approved $3.4 million instead.

Arkansas does not charge a student athletics fee, but as financial pressure mounts, it remains an option, sources said.

Yurachek angered some fans when he introduced a reseating plan for Bud Walton Arena ahead of the 2025-26 season. He announced a similar plan for baseball in the summer. The basketball plan resulted in nearly $20 million in one-time or recurring funds. The reseating at Baum Stadium produced $8.8 million in new revenue.

"I know people don't like it, but generating revenue is really the name of the game in having a successful athletics program," Yurachek said Sept. 10 at the Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club luncheon. "And unfortunately, generating revenue comes at the expense of your fan base."

Calipari called them "tough decisions" Thursday.

"With these types of decisions, Hunter has been unbelievable in making sure this university and athletic department is stable moving forward," he said.

Empty seats become the loudest message

Arkansas fans have made their frustration known. The school announced a crowd of 66,123 in the 76,212-seat stadium on Saturday. Three sections in the east upper deck were nearly empty at kickoff. The northern end zone had two empty seats for each seated person.

Georgia was pinned deep in its own territory inside the 10-yard line in the first half, and stadium video boards displayed a decibel reader in an effort to whip the Arkansas crowd into a frenzy. The crowd's response peaked at 72 decibels — roughly the equivalent to the hum of a household vacuum cleaner.

Most of the 10,000-or-so students headed for the exits with Georgia leading 21-3 at halftime. A dozen shirtless students stayed behind, waving their shirts above their heads to support the downtrodden Hogs. Five Arkansas rugby players moved from the student section to the first row of the chairback seats in the south end zone to get a better view of the action. Two of them wore paper bags over their heads.

"It's a little embarrassing," said Brayton Murphy Freeman, a sophomore. "Last year was pretty embarrassing, too. Firing our last head coach, and then we had a long opportunity to hire a good coach, and then we kinda just went for the last option instead of trying to make a move. It's embarrassing."

Freeman waved this reporter back to his seat as Arkansas moved inside the 5-yard line against Georgia's backups with 46 seconds remaining. Moments later, Arkansas scored on Georgia's backups to cut the deficit to 28 points. Georgia coach Kirby Smart grew upset on the sideline. It was the third straight week his defensive backups didn't play well, he said.

"I'm not gonna let it ruin my day like I did last time," Smart said. "... Just poor performance by the guys that went in."

Georgia left Fayetteville unhappy with its second- and third-teamers. Arkansas left with a school record and a review of its athletic department. The Hogs should be favored against Tulsa, an FBS opponent next week, but five top-20 teams remain on the schedule.

"Tell the fans they should come out to a rugby match," said Freeman, the rugby player in the south end zone. "They'll have more fun."