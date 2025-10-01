Arkansas' decision to fire Sam Pittman immediately sparked speculation about who might be next to lead the Razorbacks. SMU coach Rhett Lashlee saw his name quickly surface. A former Arkansas quarterback, Lashlee guided SMU through one of the most successful stretches in school history. That success, coupled with his Fayetteville ties, makes him a natural target in early conversations about Arkansas' vacancy.

Lashlee is not playing along.

"I don't stand anywhere on speculation and hypotheticals," Lashlee said during his weekly press conference. "I'm happy, I've got a great job. I think when your name gets linked to jobs it means your team has done well, the program has done well. So it's a compliment to what our staff and administration and players have built over the last three-plus years. Then a lot of times there's obvious connections. If it's your alma mater, it's easy to link names. But I haven't given it any thought because there hasn't been anything to give thought to. It's a great, fair question. But I'm really excited with what we're building here."

The Razorbacks' move comes after a rough start to 2025. Pittman, who delivered three winning seasons during his tenure, dropped to 13-16 over his last 29 games after Saturday's 56-13 blowout loss to Notre Dame at home. Arkansas has not reached double-digit wins in a season since 2011 under Bobby Petrino and now faces the challenge of stabilizing the program in an SEC that only continues to get deeper and stronger.

Lashlee, meanwhile, positioned SMU as a rising power in its new ACC home. Since taking over in 2022, he led the Mustangs to a pair of 11-win seasons, an American Conference championship and an appearance in last year's expanded College Football Playoff as the ACC runner-up.

Even with a 2-2 start in 2025, Lashlee built sustained success at SMU, going 22-6 over his last 28 games. That stretch allowed the Mustangs to strengthen their program, including increased investment in facilities and recruiting. Lashlee emphasized that the combination of experienced players and top-ranked recruiting classes has SMU positioned for continued growth and competitiveness in the ACC.

"Until there's things to talk about, you don't talk about them," Lashlee said. "Internally, we haven't said a word about it because, in my world, nothing's going on. Outside, there's a lot of that speculation, and that's part of our business, and it's probably not going anywhere."