During a scary moment Saturday night in Oxford, Arkansas defensive back Kani Walker had to be carted off the field after suffering an apparent head injury against Ole Miss. Walker went down to the turf after a teammate's knee hit him in the back of his head.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss found Deuce Alexander down the sideline for a 35-year gain. Walker was in coverage on the play and dove to make a tackle at the same time teammate Caleb Wooden came over the top to help.

Wooden's knee caught Walker in the head and neck area, and Walker hit the turf with a lot of force. Walker remained on the ground for a several minutes, and medical personnel flipped him onto his back before placing him on a stretcher and carting him off the field.

Both teams came up to greet Walker as he was being taken off the field, and he was able to give the crowd a thumbs up to the crowd. According to ESPN sideline reporter Taylor McGregor, Walker was moving all of his extremities, and he was being taken to a local hospital out of precaution.

A fifth-year senior transfer from Oklahoma, Walker had seven tackles and three passes defended in the Razorbacks' first two games. In 33 career games between Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisville, Walker has totaled 59 tackles, 13 passes defended and a pair of interceptions.