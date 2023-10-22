Arkansas has relieved offensive coordinator Dan Enos of his duties, the team announced Sunday. TWide receivers coach Kenny Guiton will serve as interim offensive coordinator in his stead. he news comes one day after the Razorbacks suffered a 7-3 loss to Mississippi State. Enos, who also held a role as Arkansas' quarterbacks coach, was in his first season with the program.

The Razorbacks rank last in the SEC, and 119th nationally, in total offense with 305.9 yards per game. Their 26.5 points per game also ranks last in the conference, and they are one of just six SEC programs that average less than 30 points per game. Arkansas' 196.9 passing yards and 109 rushing yards per game both rank third-worst in the conference, as well.

Arkansas' suffered its sixth-straight loss against Mississippi State. The Razorbacks failed to score more than 22 points in their last four games. They have a bye this week before returning to the field Nov. 4 against Florida, giving Guiton some time to acclimate to his new position.

Enos joined Arkansas' staff in the offseason after two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Maryland. This marked his second stint with the program, as he served as the Razorbacks' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2015-17.

As for Guiton, the former Ohio State quarterback joined Arkansas' coaching staff in 2021. This will be the 32-year old's first time in a play-calling capacity. He got his coaching career started as a graduate assistant at Houston in 2015 and has also coached wide receivers at Houston, Louisiana Tech and Colorado State.