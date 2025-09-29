Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams is out as part of an early overhaul under interim head coach Bobby Petrino. CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported Monday that Williams and two other defensive assistants are dismissed, continuing a swift reset following the firing of coach Sam Pittman.

Arkansas also dismissed defensive line coach Deke Adams and defensive assistant Marcus Woodson, Zenitz confirms.

Williams was a Broyles Award nominee in each of his first two seasons with the Razorbacks. A former Auburn linebacker and two-time All-SEC selection, Williams transitioned into coaching in 2009 and quickly rose through the ranks. He spent multiple stints at Auburn, including as co-defensive coordinator from 2019-20, before he joined Gus Malzahn at UCF for two seasons as defensive coordinator.

Pittman hired him at Arkansas in 2022, where Williams helped stabilize a unit that had struggled in the years prior.

In spite of his résumé, the Razorbacks' defense faltered. Arkansas allowed 129 points over its past three games, including the 56 given up against Notre Dame that proved to be Pittman's final game. The Razorbacks sit at 2-3 overall and near the bottom of the SEC in several defensive categories: last in points allowed per game (30.0), last in rushing yards allowed per game (168.0), 15th in passing yards allowed per game (257.0) and last in total yards allowed per game (425.0).

Pittman, whom Arkansas fired Sunday, leaves Fayetteville with a 32-34 overall record and a 14-29 mark in conference play. After leading Arkansas to a 9-4 record in 2021, the program regressed sharply, winning only two of its last 12 one-possession games under his watch. Athletic director Hunter Yurachek said the decision was made to give the program the best chance to compete at a national level.

Petrino, who previously guided the Razorbacks from 2008-11, has been named interim head coach and is a candidate for the permanent job. His first major move -- cutting ties with Williams -- is an aggressive pivot in an effort to turnaround the season.

For Williams, whose coaching career began at Auburn more than a decade ago and has included both college and high school stops, the dismissal marks a sudden end to a tenure that once showed promise but could not overcome the Razorbacks' broader struggles.