The Arkansas Razorbacks became the latest program to make a move on Sunday when they fired head coach Sam Pittman. He finishes his time in Fayetteville with a 32-34 record overall, but just a 14-29 mark in the SEC. The Razorbacks clearly overachieved early in his tenure, especially during a 9-4 campaign with an Outback Bowl win in 2021, but have been unable to remain relevant in the SEC the past few seasons despite regularly playing opponents tough.

Now the Arkansas football coaching search begins, and the Razorbacks have at least a couple months to find their next full-time head coach as Bobby Petrino leads them in the interim. If you love the Razorbacks, or just want to know who will be calling the shots for Arkansas in the future, be sure to see what the proven team of experts are saying at HawgSports, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Arkansas.

No one covers Arkansas's coaching search like HawgSports, the market leader in Razorbacks athletics coverage. With a trusted team of insiders — Trey Biddy, Danny West, and Connor Goodson — HawgSports delivers unmatched daily updates, recruiting/portal scoop, and team news. Fans rely on the site's deep knowledge of the program and its relentless commitment to keeping them informed. Join the conversation and experience the power of the HawgSports community. Right now, get two months of VIP access for just $1 and unlock all the insider content and features today.

The team at HawgSports already has a list out of several potential candidates and there are some surprising names on the list. Head to HawgSports now to see them all.

Top Arkansas football coach candidates

One name the staff has identified as a potential target on the Arkansas football coaching hot board is Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall. He's done nothing but win at the collegiate level, going 23-4 in two years at Troy, and now he's off to a 13-6 start at Tulane since taking over in 2023.

He's expected to be a popular name this coaching search cycle, and it's possible that Arkansas could get outbid, but he's somebody the Hawgs will certainly be taking a long look at.

"He has no known ties to Arkansas, but sources indicate he is very interested in the position," said Trey Biddy of HawgSports. "He has coached in the SEC footprint, spending time at Kentucky (his alma mater), Ole Miss, Tulane (in Louisiana) and Troy (in Alabama). Before landing the Troy job, he was co-defensive coordinator at Kentucky under Mark Stoops. Tulane is 4-1 this season with the lone loss to Ole Miss." See more candidates at HawgSports.

How to get insider Arkansas coaching search updates

The rest of the list includes several other exciting possibilities, including multiple current and former SEC head coaches. You can only see who they are at HawgSports.

Who are the top names in the Arkansas football coaching search, and which SEC coaches could be in the mix? Go to HawgSports to see their Arkansas coaching hot board and more, all from a team of reporters with extensive experience covering the Razorbacks, and find out.

And remember, HawgSports is offering two months of VIP membership for $1 as a coaching search special, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to HawgSports. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.