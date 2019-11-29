Arkansas football players miss Friday's game vs. Missouri after a mumps outbreak at the school impacts team
Vaccines have been made available to the players exposed to the virus
The Arkansas Razorbacks are facing a rare challenge as the football team is battling a case of the mumps. The 2-9 team already clearly has had some adversity this season, and now they are being hit with an illness.
The latest update on the situation is from The Athletic's Kelli Stacey, who reports that 13 players will miss Friday's game against the Missouri Tigers, no word on how much of that is coming from the outbreak.
Trevor Williamson, athletic department tutor coordinator, sent an email Monday to tutors that said:
"Two student-athletes have been diagnosed with the mumps and they have been at the Jones Center recently. A few staff members in athletic training have also been quarantined. To be safe, we strongly recommend that everyone get the vaccine."
According to The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the Arkansas Department of Health made vaccines available at the Smith Football Center on Monday to all coaches, players and staff in all sports that had may have come in contact with the virus.
Hogs interim coach Barry Lunney Jr. said focusing on the player's health is what is most important. "Our care and the health of our players and our staff is always at a premium and it will continue to be that way, but I'm just going to continue to coach football and get our guys ready to play football on Friday," he said.
There is no word yet on which players and coaches are infected with the disease.
Chad Morris was fired as the Razorbacks' head coach after going 4-18 in one and a half seasons and can't the team can't seem to catch a break this season.
The outbreak is not just in the locker room, but across the school. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported on Tuesday that there is a campus-wide outbreak that has affected many student and student-athletes.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Virginia tops Va. Tech for ACC Coastal
The Wahoos are the seventh team to win the ACC Coastal in the last seven years
-
CFB DFS, Week 14: Optimal lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Memphis vs. Cincinnati pick, live stream
American Athletic Conference title and New Year's Six hopes hang in the balance
-
Week 14 CFB odds, picks, sims, lines
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 14 college football game 10,000 times
-
College football top picks for Friday
A closer look at the top games on the slate for the Friday after Thanksgiving
-
Celebration costs Ole Miss in Egg Bowl
The Rebels have to be pissed after Elijah Moore cemented his place in Egg Bowl history for...
-
College football top 25 games, Week 14
NCAA football scores plus live updates, rankings and highlights from Friday in Week 14
-
Memphis vs. Cincinnati score, live updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as Memphis and Cincinnati square off in a key AAC showdown
-
Troy vs. Appalachian State live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Troy vs. Appalachian State football game