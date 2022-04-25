Malachi Singleton, a three-star quarterback in the Class of 2023 from North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Georgia, announced his commitment to Arkansas on Monday live on CBS Sports HQ. Singleton chose the Razorbacks over UCF, Cincinnati, Georgia and Georgia Southern.

Singleton threw for 3,967 yards and 39 touchdowns over the last two seasons, and added 2,128 rushing yards and 42 touchdowns on the ground. He is ranked as the No. 24 quarterback in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite, and led North Cobb to back-to-back regional titles. He was the 2021 Cobb County offensive player of the year and Georgia's 3-AAAAAA offensive player of the year as a sophomore in 2020.

Andrew Ivins, Southeast recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Singleton.

"A true dual-threat quarterback that has a knack for making big plays," Ivins wrote. "Looks almost like a linebacker with his thicker build, but is equipped with a strong, rather accurate arm. Has plenty of experience running RPOs and is the type of quarterback that's a threat to score almost anytime he calls his own number as he's difficult to bring down both in the box and out in the open field.

"Pocket awareness [is] a strength at this stage in his development as his internal clock will bail him out of trouble more times than not. Shows some touch on his deep shots and understands how to step into throws in order to generate velocity. Started a few games on varsity as a freshman before winning 10 games as a sophomore and then leading his team to the state playoffs as a junior in one of Georgia's highest classifications."

Singleton's commitment to coach Sam Pittman and the Hogs has vaulted their recruiting class from No. 6 to No. 3 in the nation behind Texas Tech and Notre Dame.