Arkansas hires Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman to take over Hogs

The coaching carousel is spinning at a rapid pace, and Arkansas just decided to get off the ride. Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman has been hired to take over the Razorbacks program, the school announced Sunday night. Arkansas fired former coach Chad Morris on Nov. 10, midway through his second season with the program, and Pittman picked up steam as Arkansas' leading candidate over the last 24 hours following Georgia's SEC Championship Game loss to LSU.

Pittman's offensive line at Georgia was one of the best units in the country this season, which was the case when he was the offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator for the Razorbacks from 2013-15. His smashmouth mentality is something that is desperately needed in Fayetteville. The Hogs finished 11th in the SEC in tackles for loss allowed in 2019 with 67 and 11th in rushing offense (147.17 yards per game). His only head coaching experience above the high school level was from 1992-93 when he led Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.

Pittman's recruiting prowess is widely known in SEC circles. He was ranked 16th nationally among recruiters in 2017, according to 247Sports, and No. 4 in 2018. He is currently ranked No. 3 in the 2020 recruiting cycle

Pittman was not the only coach that Arkansas vetted. Three other candidates -- Appalachian State coach Eli Drinkwitz, Boise State coach Bryan Harsin and interim coach Barry Lunney -- were also in consideration. CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reports that Drinkwitz is nearing a deal with Missouri.