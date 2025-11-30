Arkansas is targeting Memphis' Ryan Silverfield as its next coach, sources confirmed to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Silverfield replaces Sam Pittman, who was fired after a 32-34 record in six seasons with the program.

Silverfield was promoted to head coach at Memphis in 2020 after working as offensive line coach and associate head coach under Mike Norvell. In six full seasons, Silverfield posted a 50-24 record, including an AP Top 25 finish in 2024.

The former offensive line coach led the Tigers to 21 wins in a two-year period but finished his tenure with a disappointing 8-4 record in 2025. Unlike his two predecessors, Silverfield failed to win a conference championship in the American Conference.

Now, Silverfield heads to Arkansas to turn around a struggling program. The Razorbacks lost seven straight games under interim coach Bobby Petrino to finish 2-10, the program's worst finish since Chad Morris's final season in 2019. It was only the fourth winless campaign in SEC play since joining the conference more than 30 years ago.

The Razorbacks have a difficult schedule ahead in 2026, including a road trip to play Utah in nonconference. Arkansas will also play Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, at Texas, at Texas A&M and at Vanderbilt. Silverfield will also have to replace star quarterback Taylen Green, top running back Mike Washington and receiver O'Mega Blake, all of whom are out of eligibility.

