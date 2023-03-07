Arkansas has added former Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary as a transfer, Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman confirmed on Tuesday. Singletary rated as five-star recruit and the No. 27 overall player in the nation in the Class of 2022.

Singletary chose the national champion Bulldogs over heavy interest from other big-name programs including Ohio State and LSU. The Jacksonville, Florida, native led Riverside High School to a 10-2 record as a senior and posted 14 interceptions during his four-year career. However, Singletary ultimately entered the transfer portal after redshirting his first year on campus and playing just 13 snaps in three games.

"We were very fortunate," Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said at a press conference. "We're excited about him. Big-time player out of Georgia."

Singletary immediately becomes the face of a transfer-heavy recruiting class and should compete for snaps at either conrerback or nickelback. In addition to Singletary, the Razorbacks also added Baylor transfers Al Walcott and Lorando Johnson in the defensive backfield as the program tries to recover from posting the worst passing defense in college football.

The transfers will be an important factor as Arkansas tries to recover from a disappointing 7-6 campaign in Pittman's third season after reaching as high as No. 10 in the AP Top 25. The Razorbacks have to replace coordinators on both sides of the ball, headlined by poaching UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams to the same position.