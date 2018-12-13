Arkansas LB charged with simultaneous possession of gun and drugs, suspended indefinitely

Arkansas sophomore linebacker Dee Walker has been suspended indefinitely from the team following an arrest Tuesday on drugs and weapons charges. He was booked in Washington County (Arkansas) at 10:50 p.m. CT on charges of possession with the intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drugs and firearms.

According to KFSM in Fayetteville, police found 95.8 grams of marijuana, 40 Xanax pills, sandwich bags, and a DPMS Panther Arms model AR-15 Rifle with a loaded magazine next to his bedroom. The search stems from the sale of marijuana to an undercover detective from Walker through a confidential informant.

"We are aware of charges involving Demetrius Walker, a student-athlete on our football team," Arkansas said in a statement to KFSM. "The student-athlete has been suspended from our football program indefinitely, and we will continue to monitor the situation and cooperate fully with any related legal and campus processes. Our continued expectation is that our student-athletes conduct themselves and represent the University of Arkansas in an appropriate manner at all times."

Walker was a three-star prospect in the class of 2016 out of Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Georgia. He played in every game as a sophomore in 2018, recording 17 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. He saw action in six games in 2017 with just seven tackles.