Arkansas names ex-Texas A&M defensive coordinator John Chavis to same position

Arkansas has its new defensive coordinator, and it's somebody fans in the SEC are incredibly familiar with.

The school announced Tuesday that former Texas A&M, LSU and Tennessee defensive coordinator John Chavis will take over the same role with the Razorbacks and first-year coach Chad Morris.

"I'm excited to have Coach Chavis as our defensive coordinator, which was a very important hire for our program," Morris said in a statement. "It's so important to play great defense in the SEC and Coach Chavis brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and success in the league to the table."

Chavis spent the last two seasons with the Aggies, with mixed results. Despite having superstar Myles Garrett at defensive end in 2015 and 2016, the Aggies finished eighth and 10th in the SEC in total defense, respectively. In 2016 -- Garrett's junior season -- the Aggies gave up a whopping 441.8 yards per game. They improved in 2017 to 408.7 yards per play (9th in the conference), but never showed the kind of consistency Aggies fans expected in College Station.

Prior to his arrival, though, Chavis was known as one of the SEC's best.

His LSU defenses never finished worse than third in the conference between 2010-14, consistently produced NFL stars and helped keep the Tigers relevant in the SEC West despite massive offensive issues that lingered under former coach Les Miles.

Prior to his days in Baton Rouge, Chavis was with Tennessee from 1989-94 has its defensive line and linebackers coach, and defensive coordinator from 1995-2008. He won a national championship with the Vols in 1998.