Arkansas names former Florida State offensive coordinator Kendal Briles to same position
Briles has bounced around FAU, Houston and Florida State over the last few years
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman announced a big addition to his staff on Monday when it was announced that Kendal Briles will be the new offensive coordinator of the Razorbacks. Briles, 37, spent last season as the offensive coordinator at Florida State under former coach Willie Taggart.
"We are very excited to have Kendal, his wife Sarah and their three children join us at Arkansas, they will be a welcomed addition to the football family we are building," first-year coach Sam Pittman said. "Kendal brings an innovative offensive approach to our coaching staff. His offenses have been successful by both running and throwing the football in some of the nation's most competitive conferences. He is well known for his ability to both recruit and develop young men into outstanding football players."
Briles, the son of former Baylor coach Art Briles, is widely known for the open offensive scheme that his father made famous while the head coach of the Bears. His Florida State offense averaged 5.84 yards per play last season in spite of massive quarterback and offensive line issues that plagued the program during Taggart's two seasons in Tallahassee.
He was the offensive coordinator at Houston when the Cougars averaged 6.6 yards per play in 2018 and led Lane Kiffin's FAU offense in 2017 when the Owls topped Conference USA with 6.8 yards per play.
Briles' offensive prowess combined with his ties to the state of Texas -- a state that Arkansas recruits heavily -- will be a big boost to Pittman's first staff at Arkansas. What's more, his experience at major programs will provide some stability for Pittman -- whose last year as more than a position coach was in 1993 when he was the head coach at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College.
The addition of Briles won't be without controversy though. He was on Baylor's staff during the sexual assault scandal that eventually led to his father's dismissal.
