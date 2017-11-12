Arkansas QB Cole Kelley charged with driving while intoxicated after LSU loss

Kelley completed just 3-of-10 passes with an interception against LSU on Saturday

Arkansas quarterback Cole Kelley was arrested early Sunday and charged with suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to a local report from KNWA, Kelley refused a breathalyzer test, was booked in Washington County jail and faces a hearing on Monday morning. 

"I was informed early this morning of an incident involving Cole Kelley," Arkansas coach Bret Bielema said Sunday. "We are gathering all information from the proper authorities and will make a determination upon review of that information."

Kelley, 20, has appeared in nine games this year and taken over as the Razorbacks' primary starter after leading the team to wins against Ole Miss and Coastal Carolina. The redshirt freshman struggled in the 33-10 loss at LSU on Saturday, completing just 3-of-10 passes for 33 yards and an interception. 

