Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to 247Sports, just as the program reportedly nears an agreement with former Razorbacks coach Bobby Petrino to return as the team's offensive coordinator. The three-year starter appears to be mulling his options following a disappointing 4-8 finish in 2023 in which he passed for a career-low 2,107 yards with eight picks. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

A potential meeting between Jefferson and Petrino was a highlight -- however brief -- of the former Razorbacks coach appearing on the cusp of returning to the program in a different role. Jefferson regressed under former offensive coordinator Dan Enos, but for his career Jefferson is accomplished with nearly 8,000 yards passing and 67 touchdowns. Should he enter, he instantly becomes one of the more significant names at his position.

Petrino was Arkansas' headman from 2008 until his controversial offseason firing ahead of the 2012 season, guided the Razorbacks to a 34-17 mark, complete with two BCS Bowl bids and an AP Top 5 finish in 2011. Petrino returned to the SEC this season as the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M before coach Jimbo Fisher was fired.



