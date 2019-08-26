Arkansas quarterback battle: Ben Hicks named starter over former Texas A&M QB Nick Starkel
Hicks previously started under center for coach Chad Morris at SMU
Arkansas coach Chad Morris has named a familiar face as QB1 for the Razorbacks. Ben Hicks, who previously started for Morris from 2016-17 when Morris was the head coach at SMU, beat out former Texas A&M quarterback NIck Starkel for the top spot on the depth chart.
Hicks left SMU as one of the most successful players in program history. He is the all-time leader in passing yards (9,081), total offense (8,977 yards) and touchdown passes (71). His most successful single-season performance came in Morris and offensive coordinator Joe Craddock's final seasons in 2017, when he threw for 3,569 yards and 33 touchdowns while leading the Mustangs to a 7-6 record. Craddock followed Morris to Arkansas when Morris got the job prior to the 2018 season to help run the no-huddle, up-tempo offense.
Hicks will slide into the spot formerly occupied by Ty Storey, who transferred out of the program after throwing for 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for the Hogs in 2018.
Starkel was also a graduate transfer into the Arkansas program. The redshirt junior came to the program following two seasons at Texas A&M, where he threw for 1,793 yards and 14 touchdowns while splitting time as the starting quarterback with Kellen Mond.
Arkansas will open the season at home on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET vs. Portland State.
