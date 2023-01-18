The Arkansas Razorbacks are mourning the loss of mascot Tusk V, who died after serving in the role for three years, the school announced. Tusk V died of natural causes at his home near Dardanelle, Ark.

Tusk V served as the Razorbacks' live mascot from 2019 to 2022, and he took over for his father, Tusk IV. He will be succeeded by his brother, Tusk VI.

In the school's official announcement, Arkansas highlighted some of the biggest accomplishments that the athletic programs achieved while Tusk V was the mascot.

"Within that span, Arkansas turned in the two most successful years in the history of the program, including a pair of top-10 finishes in the Learfield Directors' Cup and 18 combined SEC Championships, more than double the championships of the next closest SEC program (7)," the school said.

On the football field, Arkansas saw quite the turnaround during Tusk V's reign as the mascot. After back-to-back 2-10 seasons in 2018 and 2019, the Razorbacks have gone a combined 19-17 in the last three years, and they have reached a bowl game in every one of them.

The last game Tusk V attended was Arkansas' thrilling 55-53 overtime win over Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.