Who's Playing

Mississippi State Bulldogs @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Mississippi State 3-3, Arkansas 2-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After two games on the road, Arkansas is heading back home. The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC West battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas scored first but ultimately less than Alabama in their matchup on Saturday. They fell just short of the Crimson Tide by a score of 24-21. The over/under was set at 45 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

KJ Jefferson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

Even if they lost, Arkansas' defense still kept up the pressure with five sacks. Leading the way was Landon Jackson and his 3.5 sacks.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State's three-game losing streak finally came to an end two weeks ago. They came out on top against Western Michigan by a score of 41-28. The win was just what Mississippi State needed coming off of a 40-17 loss in their prior contest.

Among those leading the charge was Will Rogers, who threw for 189 yards and three touchdowns while completing 72.7% of his passes.

Mississippi State's win bumped their season record to 3-3 while Arkansas' defeat dropped theirs to 2-5.

While only Arkansas took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, Arkansas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: Mississippi State is only 1-5 against the spread overall, but they're a solid 4-1 ATS vs. Arkansas across their last five meetings.

Arkansas suffered a grim 40-17 defeat to Mississippi State when the teams last played back in October of 2022. Will Arkansas have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Arkansas is a solid 6-point favorite against Mississippi State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Mississippi State has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Arkansas.