Arkansas' Ryan Silverfield shrugs off viral 'aura' jokes, embraces challenging rebuild ahead of Year 1

TAMPA, Fla. -- The photo dropped last Saturday. Ryan Silverfield, a blank face, arms folded, jaw set, staring into the camera the way a man stares at a problem he intends to solve. Arkansas posted it on social media as a straightforward tease for the SEC's upcoming media days.

The internet had other ideas.

"Why does he look dead inside," one reply read, "like he's already on the 3rd year of a 5 year Razorbacks coaching deal." A post from the popular account Verne Funquist captioned the image as if Silverfield were a tire salesman. It reached 1.2 million impressions. The original post itself drew 1.9 million views and 89 replies, most of them variations on the same theme: who is this guy?

Silverfield heard about it. He didn't care. He addressed it directly Wednesday night, the eve of his first appearance on the SEC media days stage.

"No one's ever accused me of having this immense aura," he told CBS Sports. "I don't have a whole lot of fashion. I've always been a blue-collar type guy, and I've always put my hat on that. Some people say, 'Coach, you need to go buy cool shoes because it hits with recruits.' I'd rather be known as a real dude for those that are around me and those in our program. If the media and one or two people don't think I have an aura, so be it."

Then the smirk crept across the face of Razorbacks' new coach.

"I landed a hot wife that's very smart, and I've got two beautiful daughters, and I'm the head coach of an SEC program. So I think I've got enough aura. You know how you show aura? You win football games."

On Thursday, Silverfield takes the podium in Tampa on the final day of SEC media days. He is not the star attraction. He's preceded by Lane Kiffin, whose departure from Ole Miss to LSU is still a controversial subject. He's then followed by national title contender Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian, whose star quarterback Arch Manning is expected to draw the kind of attention that only a legacy superstar and Heisman contender can.

Sandwiched in between is the coach that few people recognize. Silverfield will speak for a program picked by most to finish at the bottom of the league. He's here because the program went 2-10 last season and 0-8 in the SEC. He blew the roster apart, reassembling it in quick order. Not even hardcore Arkansas fans know what to expect, but the negativity is certain. Arkansas' schedule is viewed as the toughest in the SEC.

"The spotlight is what it is," Silverfield said. "You want a bigger spotlight? Win more games. That's the plan moving forward."

The climb is daunting, and the people inside the program know it.

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Sam Pittman was fired five games in after a 56-13 home blowout to Notre Dame last season. One of his losses was to Silverfield's Memphis squad on the road, a first impression that proved valuable for Silverfield in Arkansas' coaching search. Former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino, then the offensive coordinator, finished the year as interim, going 0-8. Arkansas quickly hit the coaching carousel and zeroed in on South Florida's Alex Golesh, sources told CBS Sports, but the plan went awry. A trio of hot coaches from the American Conference was in line for SEC gigs, but Tulane's Jon Sumrall opted to go to Florida instead of Auburn, opening the door for Golesh to slide over to the Tigers, a prominent program, rather than the Hogs.

So, Arkansas turned to Memphis, where Silverfield went 50-25 and won 10-plus games in two of his six seasons. He often punched up against bigger opponents, going 5-3 against Power Four teams, including wins against Florida State, Iowa State and West Virginia. Memphis had one of the best-funded rosters in the American Conference, but the Tigers didn't win a conference title in Silverfield's six seasons, a sticking point for his harshest critics.

He interviewed early in the Razorbacks' search, making it easier for the Hogs to frame him as their No. 1 pick all along.

Silverfield, 45, brought in 42 scholarship transfers in his first portal cycle, along with 18 high school recruits and four junior college players, while retaining only 26 players from the 2025 roster.

"Last year has absolutely zero to do with what we're doing moving forward," Silverfield said. "That's in the rearview mirror. The guys that chose to come back are the ones that are going to help us make a difference. All eyes moving forward."

He acknowledged the natural skepticism about the question of the 50-plus new players.

"I've coached against SEC teams at Memphis," he said. "Even with the constant roster turnover there, especially the last three years, we had some success. We'll be just fine. Part of it is how quickly you get the camaraderie built. And I think we've done an excellent job of that."

The three players he brought to Tampa for SEC media days are a statement of what he's building around. Quincy Rhodes Jr. is an NFL-caliber defensive lineman who recorded 15.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks a season ago, the most TFLs by an Arkansas defender since Trey Flowers in 2015. He's a preseason all-SEC selection. He returned to Fayetteville when he could have left early for the draft.

"I'm not a money guy," Rhodes said Wednesday. "It really wasn't just about the money, but knowing where my future is in this program. Knowing that this program could continue to get me to the ultimate goal -- the NFL -- and be successful in the league."

Again, the players know the media here don't expect much from the Hogs. Arkansas is expected to be selected to finish last in the 16-team SEC when the media's preseason poll is released later this week. They also know about the questioning glances Silverfield draws, including from his own fan base. Rhodes, of course, saw the social media backlash over Silverfield's "aura." He doesn't see what they perceive from afar.

"He's really about his business," Rhodes said. "He's like a father figure to me. He pushes me to my limits. He doesn't allow me to make excuses."

Arkansas defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. returns after racking up 15.5 tackles for loss in 2025. Getty Images

Running back Sutton Smith transferred from Memphis, where he played under Silverfield for four seasons. He's seen the whole film.

"I don't know how to explain it," Smith said of his coach. "He's got swag, but he's serious at the same time. You can feel his presence in the room when he comes around. He's about his business, and I like that. I like his willingness to be great."

Offensive lineman Caden Kitler has seen it, too. "He's a guy you don't want to make mad, I can tell you that. We're always working, we're always competing. He loves it. The meetings are great. He's a high-energy guy. He can get you motivated really easy."

Seemingly everywhere Silverfield goes, he's questioned about the obstacles inherent at Arkansas in the still-evolving NIL and revenue-sharing era.

At his introductory press conference in December, athletics director Hunter Yurachek acknowledged that Arkansas had ranked "toward the bottom" in the SEC in terms of budget and that Pittman had not been given adequate resources to succeed. The public candor stung. It also became a battle cry in fundraising.

The Razorback Foundation launched an "All In" campaign with a goal of $30 million over three years -- an eight-figure increase intended to lift Arkansas from the SEC's basement toward the middle of the pack. By early June, the fund had reached approximately $21.9 million. Arkansas is fully funding the $20.5 million in annual revenue sharing under the House settlement, but outside NIL deals are needed to contend within the SEC. Some SEC rosters have reached $50 million this fall, industry sources told CBS Sports.

A source with knowledge of the program's finances describes the NIL and revenue-sharing budget as sitting in the middle of the SEC -- not near the top, not at the bottom, where it was a year ago. That's progress. It's also a ceiling, one Yurachek has been honest about at the cost of his own popularity within the Arkansas fan base. Texas announced a $400 million athletics operating budget last year. Arkansas runs on roughly $200 million. There are schools you simply cannot outspend.

Silverfield's answer to that has always been the same: outwork, out-recruit on value, out-culture. He has spent months on the fundraising trail and views it as non-negotiable.

"If it's to go raise $100 million, if it's to go pick up trash, if it's to go teach the safeties, whatever is asked of me, I'm going to do," he said. "Whatever's asked of me. Put a smile on your face and go to work."

He's realistic about where NIL money sits relative to the league's top programs.

"Every head coach is going to tell you they want more, they need more," he said. "Everybody understands the importance of it -- the administration, the donors, all those people. I've certainly leaned right into it myself. We're appreciative of those people that have poured into this program so far. Every year we're going to continue to take steps in the right direction. It's an ongoing battle."

At the time of Silverfield's hire, an internal Razorback Foundation brochure showed Arkansas ranked 13th in head coach salary, 15th in support staff salary and 11th in recruiting investment among the 15 public SEC programs. If the $30 million goal is reached, the Foundation projects that it would jump to somewhere between seventh and 10th in the 16-team SEC.

The question is whether that's enough to win, and how fast.

"The new coaching staff made it clear that we're putting in a great team here," Kitler said.

The schedule doesn't care about the budget. After opening against North Alabama, Arkansas travels to Utah in Week 2, then hosts back-to-back SEC champion Georgia on Sept. 19. Then there are trips to Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Auburn and Texas, along with home games against Tennessee, Missouri, South Carolina and LSU to close the season. It's a schedule built for a team that no longer exists, navigated by a coach most of the country couldn't identify in a lineup.

"I don't care about the spotlight as long as it's on our program," Silverfield said. "It's me telling the story of who we are, what we're all about, what we're trying to accomplish. The fans, the people listening, the media -- I want them to understand: this is the right guy for the job. The players are bought in. You want a bigger spotlight? Win more games."

On success metrics for his first year, he went concrete again -- the same things he's said since December.

"Can we go out there and get better every single day? Be a disciplined football team, take care of the football, play with great effort and great passion. I want to see steady growth. We're going to put our heads down and grind week after week. Whenever they ask us to be done playing football, we'll look up and see what the record is."

Over time, that photo will fade. The record won't.

"Every part of our program has a chip on their shoulder, including me," Silverfield said. "We're going out there every day not just to prove people wrong but to prove ourselves right."