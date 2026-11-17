Arkansas State has fired Butch Jones amidst his sixth season with the program, according to 247Sports. There's a chance that Jones could coach the last two games of the season, according to ESPN, but no decision has been made at this time.

Entering November, Arkansas State was 4-4 with what appeared to be a manageable schedule ahead. Then, the Red Wolves dropped two winnable games to UL-Monroe and Coastal Carolina. That was the final straw for Jones, whose teams have gotten progressively worse over the last few seasons.

Arkansas State hired Jones in 2021, and the team steadily improved in each of his first four seasons on the job — reaching bowl eligibility three times over that span. The Red Wolves' performance under Jones peaked with an eight-win season in 2024, but it has dipped in each subsequent year. Jones exits Jonesboro with an overall record of 30-43.

Jones began his coaching career as an offensive assistant and worked his way up the ladder at Central Michigan until he took over the program in 2007. After three successful seasons and two conference titles with the Chippewas, Jones made the jump to Cincinnati, where he won a pair of Big East championships.

In 2013, Jones got an opportunity to coach at a major program when Tennessee hired him. He posted back-to-back nine-win seasons with the Vols in 2015 and 2016, but the team cratered in 2017, which led to his firing.

Jones then spent three seasons working as an offensive analyst for Nick Saban at Alabama before landing at Arkansas State. In 17 years as a coach, Jones has compiled an overall record of 114-97.