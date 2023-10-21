Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 3-3, Arkansas State 3-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.60

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will head out on the road to face off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Coastal Carolina will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The third road game was the charm for Coastal Carolina, as they earned their first road win of the season. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 27-24 victory over App. State two weeks ago.

Coastal Carolina can attribute much of their success to Grayson McCall, who threw for 373 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 13.3 yards per attempt. Jameson Tucker also helped out as he racked up 100 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak two weeks ago. They were completely outmatched by Troy on the road and fell 37-3. Arkansas State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 20-0.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Red Wolves weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 47 rushing yards. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Troy rushed for 351.

The victory got Coastal Carolina back to even at 3-3. As for Arkansas State, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 3-3.

Arkansas State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Coastal Carolina.

Odds

Coastal Carolina is a big 8.5-point favorite against Arkansas State, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chanticleers as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 59.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arkansas State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Coastal Carolina.

Oct 07, 2021 - Coastal Carolina 52 vs. Arkansas State 20

Oct 03, 2020 - Coastal Carolina 52 vs. Arkansas State 23

Nov 16, 2019 - Arkansas State 28 vs. Coastal Carolina 27

Nov 10, 2018 - Arkansas State 44 vs. Coastal Carolina 16

Oct 14, 2017 - Arkansas State 51 vs. Coastal Carolina 17

Injury Report for Arkansas State

Injury Report for Coastal Carolina

Tyson Mobley: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

No Injury Information