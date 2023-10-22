Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 4-3, Arkansas State 3-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

TV: ESPN+

What to Know

Arkansas State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.

After a string of three wins, Arkansas State's good fortune finally ran out two weeks ago. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 37-3 bruising that Troy dished out two weeks ago. Having soared to a lofty 52 points in the game before, Arkansas State's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Red Wolves weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 47 rushing yards. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Troy rushed for 351.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past App. State 27-24.

Grayson McCall looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 373 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 13.3 yards per attempt. Jameson Tucker also helped out as he racked up 100 receiving yards.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: Coastal Carolina's victory pushed their record up to 4-3, while Arkansas State's loss dropped theirs down to 3-4.

Looking forward, Coastal Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played Arkansas State.

Odds

Coastal Carolina is a big 8.5-point favorite against Arkansas State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 59 points.

Series History

Arkansas State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Coastal Carolina.