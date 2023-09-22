Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: Southern Miss 1-2, Arkansas State 1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Arkansas State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt West battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Centennial Bank Stadium. Arkansas State should still be riding high after a big win, while Southern Miss will be looking to get back into the win column.

Everything went Arkansas State's way against Stony Brook on Saturday as they made off with a 31-7 victory. Arkansas State pushed the score to 24-0 by the end of the third, a deficit Stony Brook had little chance of recovering from.

RB Ja'Quez Cross was the offensive standout of the match as he rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Cross was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 66 yards. Jaylen Raynor was another key contributor, throwing for 78 yards and one touchdown.

After a 66-13 finish the last time they played, Southern Miss and Tulane decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. Southern Miss took a 21-3 bruising from Tulane on Saturday.

Looking ahead, Southern Miss shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by seven points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Arkansas State and Southern Miss were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup last October, but Arkansas State came up empty-handed after a 20-19 defeat. Will Arkansas State have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Southern Miss is a solid 7-point favorite against Arkansas State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

Series History

Southern Miss won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.