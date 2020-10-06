Who's Playing

Central Arkansas @ Arkansas State

Current Records: Central Arkansas 2-2; Arkansas State 1-2

What to Know

The Central Arkansas Bears are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 10 at Centennial Bank Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Central Arkansas came up short against the North Dakota State Bison on Saturday, falling 39-28.

There was early excitement for Arkansas State after they claimed the game's first points on Saturday, but it was the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers who ended up claiming the real prize. Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Red Wolves, who lost 52-23. Arkansas State's defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Brandon Bowling, who caught seven passes for two TDs and 115 yards. Bowling had some trouble finding his footing against the Kansas State Wildcats three weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Central Arkansas is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The losses put Central Arkansas at 2-2 and Arkansas State at 1-2. Neither the Bears (1-0 after losses) nor the Red Wolves (also 1-0) has made a habit of hanging their heads after losses this season, so another slip-up will be unusual territory for either squad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Wolves are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Central Arkansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.