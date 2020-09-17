Who's Playing

Central Arkansas @ Arkansas State

Current Records: Central Arkansas 1-1; Arkansas State 1-1

What to Know

The Central Arkansas Bears have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 19 at Centennial Bank Stadium. Arkansas State should still be riding high after a victory, while the Bears will be looking to right the ship.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but Central Arkansas had to settle for a 45-35 loss against the UAB Blazers last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Central Arkansas, but they got scores from WR Lujuan Winningham, RB Cameron Myers, and TE Sam Camargo. Breylin Smith's longest connection was to WR Christian Richmond for 35 yards in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 35-31 win. Arkansas State can attribute much of their success to WR Jonathan Adams Jr., who snatched three receiving TDs. The Red Wolves' win came on a 17-yard TD pass from QB Layne Hatcher to Adams Jr. with only 0:42 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Bears are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 2-0 ATS and Arkansas State 2-0.

Central Arkansas didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with Arkansas State when the teams previously met four seasons ago, but they still walked away with a 28-23 win. Will Central Arkansas repeat their success, or does Arkansas State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Wolves are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Central Arkansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.