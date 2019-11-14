Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina football game
Who's Playing
Arkansas State (home) vs. Coastal Carolina (away)
Current Records: Arkansas State 5-4; Coastal Carolina 4-5
What to Know
The Arkansas State Red Wolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36 points per game. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 3 p.m. ET at Centennial Bank Stadium on Saturday. Arkansas State should still be feeling good after a victory, while Coastal Carolina will be looking to right the ship.
The Red Wolves were hampered by 90 penalty yards against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks two weeks ago, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. Arkansas State was able to grind out a solid win over UL-Monroe two weeks ago, winning 48-41. RB Marcel Murray went supernova for Arkansas State as he rushed for 175 yards and three TDs on 24 carries. Murray put himself on the highlight reel with a 57-yard TD scramble in the second quarter. Murray's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Coastal Carolina last Thursday, and it ended that way, too. They were dealt a punishing 48-7 defeat at the hands of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. The Chanticleers were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24 to nothing.
The Red Wolves are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. Their home field has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in three of their four home games.
The Red Wolves took their matchup against the Chanticleers when the two teams last met in November of last year by a conclusive 44-16 score. Will Arkansas State repeat their success, or does Coastal Carolina have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Red Wolves are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Chanticleers.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
Arkansas State have won both of the games they've played against Coastal Carolina in the last five years.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Arkansas State 44 vs. Coastal Carolina 16
- Oct 14, 2017 - Arkansas State 51 vs. Coastal Carolina 17
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Michigan vs. Michigan State odds, picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Michigan and Michigan State football.
-
Alabama vs Mississippi State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Alabama vs. Mississippi State matchup...
-
Week 12 SEC picks against the spread
The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry headlines Week 12 in the SEC
-
ND home sellout streak is ending
The streak dates back to 1973
-
The Six Pack: Auburn over Georgia?
The Process is still working its way toward an even season, but is heating up as we hit the...
-
CFB Week 12: Odds, bets, picks, and sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 12 college football game 10,000 times
-
Week 11 scores: Oklahoma survives scare
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams plus highlights from the Week 11 action
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game