Arkansas State vs. Georgia Southern: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Arkansas State (home) vs. Georgia Southern (away)

Current Records: Arkansas State 6-4; Georgia Southern 5-4

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves need to shore up a defense that is allowing 35.1 points per game. Arkansas State and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. Arkansas State is coming into the matchup hot, having won three in a row.

The crowd came for a game last week, and the Red Wolves and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers sure delivered. It was a contest that couldn't have wound up any closer, but the Red Wolves snuck past the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers for the 28-27 victory. Arkansas State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Layne Hatcher, who passed for 305 yards and three TDs on 35 attempts, and WR Kirk Merritt, who caught seven passes for 70 yards and two TDs. Arkansas State's win came on a 21-yard TD pass from Hatcher to Merritt with only 0:38 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern made easy work of the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks and carried off a 51-29 victory. Georgia Sou rn QB Shai Werts did work as he rushed for 53 yards and two TDs on 13 carries.

Their wins bumped Arkansas State to 6-4 and Georgia Southern to 5-4. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Red Wolves rank 18th in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 27 on the season. Less enviably, the Eagles are stumbling into the contest with the fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 61.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a slight 1-point favorite against the Red Wolves.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Arkansas State have won two out of their last three games against Georgia Southern.