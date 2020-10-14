Teams looking for their first Sun Belt Conference victory of the year clash on Thursday when the Georgia State Panthers take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The Panthers (1-1), who had a bye last weekend, are coming off a 49-29 non-conference win over East Carolina on Oct. 3. The Red Wolves (2-2) defeated FCS-level Central Arkansas 50-27 last Saturday. This will be Georgia State's first road game of the year.

Kickoff from Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Ark., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Red Wolves lead the all-time series 5-1, including a 3-0 edge in games at Arkansas State. The Red Wolves are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Arkansas State vs. Georgia State odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 73. Before making any Georgia State vs. Arkansas State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Georgia State vs. Arkansas State spread: Arkansas State -3.5

Georgia State vs. Arkansas State over-under: 73 points

Georgia State vs. Arkansas State money line: Georgia State +140, Arkansas State -160

GSU: Georgia State is averaging 40.0 points per game, 15th-best in the country

ASU: Senior WR Jonathan Adams Jr. is tied for the fifth-most career receiving touchdowns in school history with 14

Why Arkansas State can cover

The Red Wolves are led by junior quarterback Logan Bonner, who has completed 58-of-91 passes for 741 yards and eight touchdowns and three interceptions for a 154.6 rating. Bonner started the first four games last season before suffering a season-ending hand injury. Despite limited time in 2019, he completed 91-of-154 attempts for 1,052 yards and 10 touchdowns with one interception. For his career, he has thrown 20 TDs.

Bonner's top target has been Jonathan Adams Jr., who has 26 receptions for 362 yards and five touchdowns. Adams, who is on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, was a third team All-Sun Belt Conference selection a year ago. He started every game and posted career-best numbers for receptions (62), receiving yards (851) and receiving touchdowns (5). He ended the year ranked No. 4 in the Sun Belt in receiving yards per game (65.5) and sixth in reception average (4.8).

Why Georgia State can cover

The Panthers can put points on the board, scoring 80 in two games. One of the main reasons is freshman quarterback Cornelious Brown, who has completed 40-of-67 passes for 434 yards and four touchdowns. He also is second on the team in rushing, carrying 21 times for 90 yards and one TD.

Also leading the Georgia State attack is junior running back Destin Coates, who has rushed 57 times for 263 yards and three TDs. Coates entered the season ranked 10th in school history in rushing yards. In just 19 games, he has rushed 171 times for 946 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also has 20 receptions out of the backfield for 166 yards. In last year's win over Arkansas State, Coates tied a school record with three rushing touchdowns.

