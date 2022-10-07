Who's Playing

James Madison @ Arkansas State

Current Records: James Madison 4-0; Arkansas State 2-3

What to Know

Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the James Madison Dukes and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

When you finish with 215 more yards than your opponent like James Madison did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their game against the Texas State Bobcats by a conclusive 40-13 score. RB Latrele Palmer was the offensive standout of the contest for the Dukes, rushing for three TDs and 106 yards on 27 carries.

James Madison's defense was a presence as well, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of LB Jailin Walker and LB Taurus Jones.

Arkansas State decided to play defense against itself last week, but the squad still came out ahead despite their 100 penalty yards. They enjoyed a cozy 45-28 win over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. Arkansas State can attribute much of their success to RB Brian Snead, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

James Madison is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought the Dukes up to 4-0 and the Red Wolves to 2-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: James Madison ranks seventh in the nation when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only one on the season. Arkansas State is completely their equal: they also come into the matchup with one thrown interception. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dukes are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.