Arkansas State vs. Louisiana odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from model on 80-51 roll

Teams looking to stay in the thick of the Sun Belt Conference West Division meet when the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns take on the host Arkansas State Red Wolves on Thursday night. The Ragin' Cajuns (4-2), tied for second in the division, are 2-0 on the road this season, while the Red Wolves (3-3) are 1-1 on their home field. Kickoff from Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Louisiana-Lafayette has won four of the past six meetings with the Red Wolves, including a 47-43 triumph last year. The Ragin' Cajuns are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Louisiana vs. Arkansas State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 67.

The model knows Louisiana, 11-9 under second-year coach Bill Napier, has won seven conference championships through the years, the last coming in 2013, and was a division champion in 2018. The Ragin' Cajuns are led by junior quarterback Levi Lewis, who has completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,111 yards and nine touchdowns. He has thrown at least one touchdown the last six games.

Lewis' top two targets are senior wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley and junior wideout Jamal Bell. Bradley has 23 receptions for 367 yards and four touchdowns, while Bell has 22 catches for 252 yards with a long of 35 yards.

But just because the Ragin' Cajuns are averaging 48.5 points in their four wins does not guarantee they will cover the Arkansas State vs. Louisiana spread on Thursday.

That's because Arkansas State has had Louisiana's number on its home field. The Red Wolves have beaten the Ragin' Cajuns in seven of the last nine games played in Jonesboro. Freshman quarterback Layne Hatcher gets the start after junior Logan Bonner suffered a season-ending thumb injury. Hatcher has been solid, completing 68 percent of his passes for 792 yards, including 440 in a 50-43 win over Troy two weeks ago. In three games, Hatcher has thrown for eight touchdowns.

Senior wide receiver Omar Bayless leads all Red Wolves receivers with 44 receptions for 843 yards and 10 touchdowns. Bayless has stepped up to help his young quarterback, recording 10 receptions for 213 yards and one touchdown against Troy and eight catches for 154 yards and three TDs against Georgia State the past two weeks.

