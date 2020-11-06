A Sun Belt battle is on tap Saturday between the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the Arkansas State Red Wolves at noon ET at Cajun Field. Louisiana is 5-1 overall and 1-1 at home, while Arkansas State is 3-4 overall and 1-3 on the road. The Ragin' Cajuns are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games. The Red Wolves, meanwhile, are 1-5 in their last six games on the road.

Louisiana has dominated this rivalry at home, winning 10 of its last 11 home games against Arkansas State. The Ragin' Cajuns are favored by 14 points in the latest Louisiana vs. Arkansas State odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 68. Before you make any Arkansas State vs. Louisiana picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Arkansas State vs. Louisiana spread: Louisiana -14

Arkansas State vs. Louisiana over-under: 68 points

Arkansas State vs. Louisiana money line: Louisiana -550, Arkansas State +425

What you need to know about Arkansas State



The Red Wolves have dropped two straight games, including a 38-10 decision over Troy last week. Quarterback Layne Hatcher threw for 166 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Arkansas State's defense gives up a staggering 40.3 points per game, along with 309.6 yards per game on the ground.

Hatcher has passed for 1,240 yards and 11 touchdowns against two interceptions this season. Arkansas State's leading rusher is Lincoln Pare, who's recorded 315 yards this season. Pare enters Saturday's showdown averaging a whopping 6.7 yards per carry. The Red Wolves' receiving corps is led by Jonathan Adams Jr., who has 52 receptions for 737 yards and eight touchdowns.

What you need to know about Louisiana

The Ragin' Cajuns have won two straight games, and are only a 30-27 decision against unbeaten Coastal Carolina away from being undefeated. Quarterback Levi Lewis passed for 322 yards and two touchdown against an interception last week in a 44-34 victory against Texas State.

Lewis has passed for 1,384 yards and nine touchdowns against five interceptions this season. Running back Elijah Mitchell has rushed for 412 yards and four scores. Louisiana's defense gives up only 181 passing yards per outing, which ranks 18th in the nation.

