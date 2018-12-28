Arkansas State vs. Nevada, Arizona Bowl: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV, live stream, watch online

Sandwiched in between some major bowls and the College Football Playoff could end up being one of the more entertaining bowl games on a busy Saturday. The Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl featuring Arkansas State and Nevada brings two teams that ended their respective seasons strong with Arkansas State winning its final four while Nevada won four of its final five games. The Wolf Pack in particular are looking to secure their best season since 2010 when former coach Chris Ault led the program to a 13-1 record.

Here's what you need to know for the Arizona Bowl ...

Viewing information

Event: Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl

Date: Saturday, Dec. 29 | Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

Location: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona

TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Arkansas State: The Arizona Bowl will conclude the accomplished career of senior quarterback Justice Hansen, who leaves the Red Wolves as the program's all-time leader in passing touchdowns (83 currently) and their second-leading passer in yards. In fact, with even a decent game Hansen should eclipse 10,000 career yards passing as he's currently at 9,858. Hansen has been one of the most productive quarterbacks not just in the Group of Five, but nationally. He ranks 11th nationally in total yards per game (297.3) and has been a lot of fun to watch. In a warm up to the College Football Playoff games on Saturday afternoon and evening, try to block out a few hours to watch Hansen's last game.

Nevada: Second-year coach Jay Norvell has quietly done an impressive job getting this program back on track following Ault's retirement seven years ago. The Wolf Pack can finish with eight wins with a victory on Saturday, which would be the highest win total for the program since the start of the decade. Norvell has this offense clicking, too, as the Wolf Pack have scored at least six touchdowns in three games this season. So if nothing else, Nevada, which has played in five games decided by five points or fewer, should have the offense to make this one interesting.

Game prediction, picks

The casual college football viewer may not have high expectations for this game with so many other huge matchups in store on the same day -- but don't sleep on this one. The Arizona Bowl could have a high ceiling -- the type of game that sneaks up on you and turns out to be a lot of fun. Hansen gives Arkansas State an edge and the Red Wolves will want to send him out on the right note. Plus, ASU has been a good team against the spread. Pick: Arkansas State -1.5

