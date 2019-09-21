Arkansas State vs. S. Illinois: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Arkansas State (home) vs. S. Illinois (away)

Current Records: Arkansas State 1-2-0; S. Illinois 2-1-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, Arkansas State is heading back home. They will take on S. Illinois at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Red Wolves have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

After soaring to 43 points the game before, Arkansas State faltered in their matchup last week. They were dealt a punishing 55-nothing defeat at the hands of Georgia. The Red Wolves were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 34-nothing.

Meanwhile, S. Illinois and UT Martin couldn't quite live up to the 62-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. S. Illinois took their contest against UT Martin 28-14. The score was all tied up at the break, but S. Illinois was the better team in the second half.

S. Illinois' win lifted them to 2-1 while Arkansas State's loss dropped them down to 1-2. We'll find out if the Salukis can add another positive mark to their record or if the Red Wolves can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of S. Illinois' step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.99

Odds

The Red Wolves are a big 23-point favorite against the Salukis.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Red Wolves, as the game opened with the Red Wolves as a 21-point favorite.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.