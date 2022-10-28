Who's Playing

South Alabama @ Arkansas State

Current Records: South Alabama 5-2; Arkansas State 2-6

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the South Alabama Jaguars and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 3 of 2018. Arkansas State and South Alabama will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Red Wolves ended up a good deal behind the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns when they played last week, losing 38-18. Arkansas State was down 38-12 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Arkansas State, but they got one touchdown from TE Seydou Traore.

Meanwhile, South Alabama entered their matchup against the Troy Trojans last Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Jaguars were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against Troy 10-6. QB Carter Bradley had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 5.38 yards per passing attempt.

The Red Wolves have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Arkansas State is now 2-6 while South Alabama sits at 5-2. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Arkansas State ranks sixth in the nation when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only two on the season. But South Alabama enters the game having picked the ball off nine times, good for 17th in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Jaguars are a big 10-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

South Alabama have won four out of their last seven games against Arkansas State.