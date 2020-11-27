Who's Playing

South Alabama @ Arkansas State

Current Records: South Alabama 3-6; Arkansas State 3-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Arkansas State Red Wolves are heading back home. Arkansas State and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with four consecutive losses apiece.

The Red Wolves were close but no cigar last week as they fell 47-45 to the Texas State Bobcats. The losing side was boosted by WR Jonathan Adams Jr., who caught ten passes for two TDs and 141 yards.

Meanwhile, the game between South Alabama and the Georgia State Panthers last week was not a total blowout, but with South Alabama falling 31-14 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. QB Desmond Trotter had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he passed for 211 yards on 43 attempts.

South Alabama's defense was a presence, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Arkansas State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 3-6. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Red Wolves are stumbling into the contest with the second most passing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 28 on the season. The Jaguars have experienced some struggles of their own as they are seventh worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 22 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Wolves are a solid 7-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arkansas State have won three out of their last five games against South Alabama.