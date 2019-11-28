Arkansas State vs. South Alabama odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

A Sun Belt battle is on tap between the Arkansas State Red Wolves and the South Alabama Jaguars at 5 p.m. ET on Friday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. South Alabama is 1-10 overall and 1-4 at home, while Arkansas State is 7-4 overall and 3-2 on the road. The Red Wolves have won four in a row, scoring 38 or more points in three of the victories. The Jaguars have lost nine in a row and have not won since Sept. 7. The Red Wolves are favored by 13 points in the latest South Alabama vs. Arkansas State odds, while the over-under is set at 56.5. Before entering any Arkansas State vs. South Alabama picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

South Alabama scored first but ultimately the Jaguars fell to Georgia State 28-15. The South Alabama scores came from wide receivers Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Wayne. Tolbert had a 52-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter. Desmond Trotter completed 12 of 25 passes for 218 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Tra Minter leads the Jaguars with 951 rushing yards. He has scored in two of his past three games.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State didn't have too much breathing room in a matchup with Georgia Southern, but still walked away with a 38-33 win. Layne Hatcher threw for 354 yards and four touchdowns and Jonathan Adams Jr. caught seven passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns. One of the most thrilling moments of the matchup was Adams Jr.'s 63-yard TD reception in the first quarter. Kirk Merritt also provided much excitement when he returned a kickoff 94 yards for a score in the second quarter.

Omar Bayless, the conference's leading receiver, had seven receptions for 113 yards.

The Jaguars are 11th worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 315.4 on average. But the Red Wolves are coming into the game with the fifth most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 479.9 on average.

