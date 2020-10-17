Ole Miss was the talk of the college football world one week ago when its offense went up and down the field on second-ranked Alabama in the first meeting between new Rebels coach Lane Kiffin and Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban in a gutsy loss. However, the "Lane Train" derailed on in Fayetteville on Saturday in a 33-21 defeat to Arkansas.

The Hogs forced seven turnovers, including six interceptions from Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, to build a 20-0 halftime lead and pull away late. Hudson Clark provided three of those interceptions while Jalen Catalon and Grant Morgan each returned picks for touchdowns.

The Razorbacks' social media team was ready to not only celebrate the win, but troll Kiffin on Twitter. Check out the video that was posted almost immediately after the final horn sounded.

That's right. Arkansas' social media staff pulled out Thomas the Tank Engine crashing into a ditch to spit fire back at Kiffin -- who's no stranger to social media.

Florida-transfer Feleipe Franks was money for the Hogs completing 21-of-34 passes for 244 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Treylon Burks was his favorite target as the sophomore had 11 catches for 137 yards and one score.

Arkansas deserves the right to celebrate. The Razorbacks went two years without a conference win, but they have started this season 2-2 with wins over Ole Miss and Mississippi State. They potentially could be 3-1 had a backwards Bo Nix pass in the waning minutes last week against Auburn counted as a fumble.

Nevertheless, Hogs fans have to be loving this. All that first-year coach Sam Pittman needed to provide in Year 1 was hope. After all, this is his first head coaching job at the FBS level and he's in the SEC West -- the roughest neighborhood in the sport. He's done just that.

As for Kiffin ... don't dish it out if you can't take it.