Arkansas is "vetting" former head coach Bobby Petrino as a possible candidate for the vacant offensive coordinator position with the Razorbacks, ESPN reports. The report suggests Petrino has been indicating to people on the recruiting trail that he could land a coordinator role in the SEC soon.

Petrino enjoyed success on the field with the Razorbacks from 2008-11 when he went 34-17, finished the 2011 season No. 5 in the final AP poll and went to two BCS Bowls. His career at Arkansas came to a screeching halt in April 2012 when he was let go amid accusations of an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer.

The coordinator position came open after Arkansas coach Sam Pittman fired Dan Enos in November The offense had struggled to find consistency and keep quarterback KJ Jefferson upright during his tenure. Kenny Guiton took over on an interim basis over the final four games. The Razorbacks finished the year 2-2 with blowout losses to Auburn and Missouri. Pittman said that he'd like to make a hire this week to help reassure players before the transfer portal opens Monday.

"Obviously with the kids that we have that are committed, you want to be right, but you also want to be as fast as you possibly can," he said. "You'd like to get some guys in here maybe Tuesday and Wednesday so they can talk to the kids before we need to go out on the road. I don't know if that's possible or not, but obviously we've been in conversations with several different people."

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek announced on November 19 that Pittman will return in 2024 despite the 4-8 record.

"This has not been the season any of us anticipated," he said. "We have work to do. I am confident that together, we can meet the goals and expectations of our program. I want to thank the many Razorbacks fans who have supported our team this season."

Petrino spent last season on Jimbo Fisher's staff at Texas A&M. The Aggies struggled offensively, finishing the regular season at just 403.8 yards per game and 5.89 yards per play. However, they were also riddled with injuries including the loss of their top two quarterbacks -- Conner Weigman and Max Johnson.